“I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin” – Nigerian Lady Says (Photos)

A young girl claiming to be a virgin has been taken to the cleaners on social media after she flaunted a bit of her cleavage in suggestive photos.

The self-acclaimed virgin girl
A growing girl is proud of another achievement of staying without s*x all her life as she strolls into the new year, 2017.
She posted pictures of herself with her massive boobs protruding as well as her tongue in the fashion some corrupt teenagers will do to seek attention.
The pictures came with this message “Walking into 2017 a proud virgin. I know some people won’t beliv me lolz. #WCW”
This led to a round of debates about the truthfulness of her claim by social media users who entertained themselves with her gist. The issue of virginity is already losing its value in Nigeria as most suitors fail the challenge of being celibate during courtship as envisaged by a 27-year old University student who wrote to a relationship adviser, Joro Olumofin about her sorry plight as a virgin.
Source:http://www.spanconnect.com/see-the-questionable-photos-a-nigerian-virgin-girl-shared-on-social-media/

