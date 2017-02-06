“I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status” – Osinbajo

Posted February 6, 2017 6:38 pm by Comments

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday said only President Muhammadu Buhari would disclose his health status to Nigerians at the appropriate time.

He also said he was not in any way under pressure to resign.

Osinbajo spoke with State House correspondents shortly after meeting behind closed doors with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

While saying the President is hale and hearty, Osinbajo said he spoke with him earlier in the day to keep him abreast of developments regarding the 2017 Budget and the protests embarked upon by some Nigerians.

Details later …

http://punchng.com/cant-disclose-buharis-health-status-osinbajo/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigerians Need To Know Buhari’s Health Status – Falana A senior lawyer and rights activist, Mr Femi Falana, has advised the Presidency to do more in telling Nigerians about...
  2. PDP asks Buhari to declare health status as President extends vacation John Alechenu, John Ameh, Olusola Fabiyi, Olalekan Adetayo, Leke Baiyewu and Tony Okafor President Muhammadu Buhari is sick, but not...
  3. Only Buhari Can Reveal His Own Health Status – Femi Adesina The Special Adviser to the Nigerian President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, says all that President Buhari needs...
  4. PDP Demands Full Disclosure Of Buhari’s Health Status The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concerns over the health status of  the presidential candidate of the All Progressives...
  5. “I Am Not Aware Of President Buhari’s Health Status” – Femi Adesina Anxiety as Buhari extends medical vacation ..Again writes NASS, IBB returns from medical trip in Switzerland The growing anxiety over...
  6. Adesina’s statement that Buhari reserves right to disclose his health condition is blunder – Owolabi A Non-governmental Organisation, Advocacy for Advancement of Peace and Harmony in Africa Initiative (ADAPHAI) on Monday described the continued silence...
  7. Lai Mohammed denies that governors sent emissary to the UK to determine Pres Buhari’s health status Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has refuted a media report alleging that Nigerian Governors are planning to send...
  8. Buhari congratulates Odigie-Oyegun on his 77th birthday President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday congratulated the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on his 77th birthday....
  9. I’m Not Under Any Pressure To Resign – Osinbajo Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo says he is not under any pressure from any quarter to resign. Professor Osinbajo...
  10. Bad economy: Buhari doing everything to reduce hardships – Odigie-Oyegun National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun in an interactive session with journalists at the APC...

< YOHAIG home