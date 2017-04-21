“I Disvirgined Your Mum As A Child With My Fingers”: Accused Federal Lawmaker (Pics)

According to IG Wala who shared the photos,a House of Reps member in Katsina state.Hon. Ibrahim Murtala,allegedly hired thugs to attack a blogger.Below are screenshots of what he shared

I Disvirgin Ur Mother As A Child With My Fingers… Dishourable Member Ibrahim Danmazari Murtala Representing Katsina state.. [Audio evidence below]
AFTER COMMITTING THIS HENIOUS CRIME, THE HORRIBLE MEMBER HAD THE GUT TO TELL THE BLOGGER HOW HE DEFILED HIS MOTHER!
These ugly images are the people that were attacked by the sponsored thugs that were personally conveyed by Hon. Ibrahim Danmazari Matazu. He stood there and supervised the attack on these victims. It was after the attack that a blogger posted this on Facebook and he (Hon. Matazu) call the blogger, threatened him and told him how he defiled his own mother. The blogger went to report to the Police and DSSS in Katsina. But, today it is the blogger that Police are looking for him with warrant of arrest….IG Wala

Source: https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10210633467647333&id=1066851971&refid=17&_ft_=top_level_post_id.10210633467647333%3Atl_objid.10210633467647333%3Athid.1066851971%3A306061129499414%3A2%3A0%3A1493621999%3A5310203465031439958&__tn__=%2As

