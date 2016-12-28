“I Have N50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It?”
Posted December 28, 2016 7:38 pm by admin Comments
Please I need answer, I don’t want to waste this money on a chappy phone.
Thanks nairalanders
Related posts:
- Man steals N7k phone, gets N50k bail Jethro Ibileke/Benin An Evboriaria Magistrate’s Court, in Benin, Edo state, has admitted a 21-year-old man, Benjamen Obira, to a N50,000...
- How Many Hours Does Your Phone Lasts On Heavy Usage And What Is The Capacitance? Hello nairalanders, how many hours does your phone lasts on heavy usage and what is your phone battery capacity. Mine...
- See What Really Happens If You Don’t Put Your Phone In Flight Mode On A Plane I am very certain more than 90% of us have always wondered if a phone’s signal can really take down...
- The NoiseMaker wants Ladies to Respect Their Men’s Privacy, “Going Through Your Man’s Phone Means You Don’t Trust Him – Don’t Do It!” It’s the second-to-last episode of this season of The NoiseMaker! In today’s episode Yemi Akisanya talks about going through your...
- Is It Morally Right For A Pastor To Use A Phone To Read Out Bible? Good morning and merry Sunday friends… I don’t seem to get a satisfactory answer to these…and I think here might...
- “How I Lost My Phone And Lesson To Be Learnt” – Dandsome As I write this, I am feeling very hurt about my experience. Not because I lost my phone, but because...
- See Photos Of A Blind Man Selling Phone Cords & Chargers In Jos A Blind man named Lawan has chosen to be industrious rather than just walk about begging, he was seen hawking...
- What’s The Best 20k Phone In The Market Right Now? Hello phone gurus. I’m about to hit the computer village in search of a 20k phone tomorrow . I don’t...
- Lagos Woman Weeps After Discovering she Bought Phone Full of Fufu What would you do if you bought a phone only to discover that it is full of fufu? This is...
- What Is That One Feature You Wish Your Phone Had? Yea…. What’s that feature that you would really love to have in your phone? I need something that will enable...
What do you think?