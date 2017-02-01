”I Have No Hand In Your Expulsion” – Atiku Replies Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu

Atiku responds to accusations leveled against him by the Oba of Lagos

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu’s allegation that he was removed forcefully from the Nigeria Police Force by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku.

Atiku, in his reaction from a statement from his Media Office, stated that he had no hand in the removal of Akiolu from the Police Force.Akiolu was retired as an Assistant Inspector General of Police in 2002.

The former Vice President and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), insisted that at no time did he suggest nor propose the removal of Akiolu from the police force.The statement explained that Atiku never supervised the Nigeria Police or the Police Service Commission, and therefore, couldn’t have been part of any alleged plot to force the Oba out of public service for committing no offence.

Atiku Abubakar emphasised that he was not familiar with Oba Akiolu as at the time the monarch was removed from the Police Force.The former Vice President affirmed that he holds the Oba of Lagos in the highest esteem, but he is totally innocent of the allegations the monarch made against at him.

– JohnChuks Onuanyim

