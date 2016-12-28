“I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity”

There are so many teachings today about virginity! One guy was telling me the other time how he so much desired to marry a lady that is a virgin like himself, as good as that sounds, it is not the ultimate! I have written a lot about the need to preserve sex for marriage, and wait till you are married before having sex, the truth is that singles should abstain from premarital sex, and the married should abstain from extra-marital affairs, they are not man-made rules, they are commands from God written in the Holy Scriptures! Run from sexual sin! No other sin clearly affects the body as this one does. For sexual immorality is a sin against your own body (1Cor 6:18) and Proverb 6: 32 says But a man who commits adultery has no sense; whoever does so destroys himself. So I’m not in any way undermining the sanctity of virginity!

But unfortunately, more emphasis has been laid on virginity at the detriment of purity! Lots of young people believe that virginity and purity are synonymous! Thinking if you are a virgin then you are sexually pure! Hear this! You can be a VIRGIN and STILL BE A FORNICATOR! You can be a virgin and still be guilty of sexual immorality, in other words, YOUR VIRGINITY CAN BE INTACT, whereas YOUR PURITY IS LOST!

Read what Jesus said: But I say, anyone who even looks at a woman with lust has already committed adultery with her in his heart (Mathew 5:28), so you discovered that the issue of fornication/adultery has gone pass virginity! The sin is committed in the heart before the outward manifestation!

Purity is not just about whether you’ve had sex before or not, Purity is about being sexually pure inwardly and outwardly, PURITY IS NOT AN EVENT, IT’S A LIFESTYLE!

So many youths are only concerned about keeping their virginity (which is good) but less concerned about what they do with their body, so many are still involved in pornography,Watching blue films on the Infinix Zero 4 dry-humping (caressing their bodies with clothes on), masturbating, lustful kissing, homosexuality, sexual imaginations etc… All those sexual activities render you impure, regardless of whether you are a virgin or not!

If you are a virgin, strive not to lose your virginity to anyone other than your husband or wife, if you’ve lost your virginity, strive not to continue in premarital sex! But above all STRIVE TO BE SEXUALLY PURE AND LIVE A LIFE OF HOLINESS IN ALL RAMIFICATIONS! PURITY…………