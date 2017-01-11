“I Stoled Your Heart, I Stoled Your Surname” – Pre-Wedding Photo Finally Goes Wrong

Posted January 11, 2017

A couple are currently being shamed on social media for rocking customized shirts with wrong grammatical expressions.

The shirt designer used the non-existent word ‘stoled’ in place of the word ‘stole’.

On the shirt of the man carried the inscription ‘I stoled your heart’ while that of the lady had ‘I stoled your surname’.

Social media commenters wonder how the mistake eluded the couple, photographer, on-lookers and even friends and family members close to them.

Source ::: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/01/i-stoled-your-heart-i-stoled-your.html?m=0

What do you think?

