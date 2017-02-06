“I Was Hired For ?1,000, Don’t Know Why I’m Here” – Pro-Buhari Protester (TVC Video)

The following video shows a woman who was interviewed by a TVC Correspondent while the Abuja #iStandWithBuhari protest was on.

When asked, the woman, who didn’t even know why she was protesting said (interpreted) “I Am Very Hungry, I was invited by someone to come here and they agreed to pay Us ?1,000 to Join the Protest".


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_5mmIFQc4Q

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/video-showing-some-istandwithnigeria.html

