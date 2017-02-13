“I Will Run For Ekiti Governorship In 2018” – Ex Governor, Segun Oni

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Engineer Segun Oni, has revealed his intention to contest for the governorship seat again in 2018.

Oni, a one-term governor, was defeated by Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who is now the Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

The incumbent, Ayo Fayose, in turn defeated Fayemi.

Speaking on Sunday in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, Oni said his desire is to return to the Ekiti State Government House.

It would be recalled that Fayose, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, has, however, vowed that no other party will rule the state when he leaves.

Oni, also a former member of the PDP, the platform on which he was elected as governor, has defected to the All Progressives Congress and is the party’s Deputy National Chairman, South West.

Speaking on Sunday with newsmen at the Ado Ekiti residence of the Special Adviser on Politics to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, who hosted an empowerment programme, Oni said when asked if he intends to run for the governorship: “I will run.”

It was learnt that Oni, who is from Ifaki area of the state, will formally declare his interest in the governorship in April.

