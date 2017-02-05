IBB Returns Home After 7-Week Medical Trip

Nigeria’s Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has returned home after a 7-week medical vacation in the Switzerland.

Speaking after his arrival at the Minna International Airport on Saturday evening at 6.45 pm, IBB said, “I am feeling stronger and better now. I must thank Nigerians immensely for the prayers and concerns over my health.

“I must use this opportunity to also call on Nigerians to continue to pray for the leaders and the country to move forward in positive direction”.

“We should remain united and work collectively towards the progress of our nation by thinking positively about the leaders and providing constructive criticisms and solutions to any challenge we may face.”

