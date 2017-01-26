“If Buhari Dies Today, It’s Because Nigerians Killed Him” – APGA Chairman, Ike Oye

Dr. Ike Oye, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has called on Nigerians to pray for the safety of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said Nigerians should always support their leaders and prayed that “Buhari will not die until he fulfills his destiny”.

“He is a human being. There is nothing scandalous about somebody being sick. As a sincere man, he told you he was going on leave and checkup.

“If you see him at King’s hospital, is there anything wrong about that? What is wrong about being sick?

“Buhari would have done better if Nigerians had wished him well. All these enemies fighting him left, right and centre, they are not fighting Buhari. They are fighting against the destiny of Nigeria.

“If he dies tomorrow, it is his time, all of us will die. Is there anything strange about it? I will die someday. If President Buhari dies today, he dies for Nigeria because we gave him the trouble that killed him,” Oye said.

