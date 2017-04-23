Igbinedion Hosts London Birthday Dinner For His Wife, Lady Cherry At 65 (Photos)

http://thelightnews.com/lady-cherry-igbinedion-celebrates-65th-highbrow-claridges-london/

One thing billionaire business man, who is the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Sir Gabriel Igbinedion has over the year become synonymous with, aside his business acumen is the fact that he values and cherishes members of his family so jealously that he goes all out to attend to whatever that has to do with them. As it relates with his Jamaican born wife of over thirty years, Lady Cherry, she could be simply said to be the apple of Esama’s eyes because the Unclad truth about them is that Lady Cherry is very close to the heart of her husband.