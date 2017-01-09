Illegal Oil Bunkering: 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (Photos)

Navy Hands Over Three Suspects, Four Vessels to EFCC.



As part of its collaborative efforts to sanitize the Nigeria waterways and to rid it of illegal oil bunkering, the Nigerian Navy, NNS Pathfinder on Friday January 6, 2017 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State handed over three persons suspected to be involved in illegal oil bunkering and four Tug Boats – MV Kessy1, MV Thames, MV Lolo14 and MV Lolo 20 to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for further investigation and possibly prosecution.

The suspects, Damiete Kemuel, Francis Egbedi and Dum Nwineedam and their vessels were intercepted by officials of NNS Pathfinder at Abuloma following intelligence reports.The vessels – MV Kessy 1, MV Thames, MV Lolo14 and MV Lolo 20 were said to have been loaded with an estimated 40MT each of suspected illegally refined AGO.

Operatives of the Commission have swung into action in conjunction with other relevant government agencies for further details.The suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed.

