Illegal Oil Bunkering: 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (Photos)

Posted January 9, 2017 6:38 pm by Comments

Navy Hands Over Three Suspects, Four Vessels to EFCC.

As part of its collaborative efforts to sanitize the Nigeria waterways and to rid it of illegal oil bunkering, the Nigerian Navy, NNS Pathfinder on Friday January 6, 2017 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State handed over three persons suspected to be involved in illegal oil bunkering and four Tug Boats – MV Kessy1, MV Thames, MV Lolo14 and MV Lolo 20 to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for further investigation and possibly prosecution.

The suspects, Damiete Kemuel, Francis Egbedi and Dum Nwineedam and their vessels were intercepted by officials of NNS Pathfinder at Abuloma following intelligence reports.The vessels – MV Kessy 1, MV Thames, MV Lolo14 and MV Lolo 20 were said to have been loaded with an estimated 40MT each of suspected illegally refined AGO.

Operatives of the Commission have swung into action in conjunction with other relevant government agencies for further details.The suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed.

http://politicsngr.com/illegal-oil-bunkering-3-suspects-arrested-4-vessels-impounded/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Illegal bunkering: Navy impounds five vessels, boat in Rivers Troops on Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, Port Harcourt, have impounded five vessels and a wooden boat laden with illegally refined...
  2. Navy arrests 25 for “illegal bunkering”, recover products As part of efforts to eliminate economic sabotage and criminality, the Nigerian Navy (NN) has arrested 25 suspects for illegal...
  3. Navy impounds vessel for illegal bunkering Fidelis Soriwei, Abuja The Nigerian Navy has impounded a vessel, MT Marina, for illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta. The...
  4. Nigerian Navy Uncover Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt Men of the Nigerian Navy have uncovered a ship builders’ yard in a federal government’s environment located at reclamation road...
  5. Navy expresses readiness to check illegal oil bunkering The Nigerian Navy has expressed its readiness to tackle the challenges of insecurity and illegal oil bunkering on the coastlines...
  6. Oil theft: Navy arrests 15, seizes vessels Chukwudi Akasike The Nigerian Navy has handed over 15 suspected oil thieves and six vessels to operatives of the Nigerian...
  7. Illegal bunkering: Navy threatens to sanction erring officers THE Nigerian Navy has warned that it will sanction any of its personnel involved in illegal oil bunkering. The Chief...
  8. Nigerian Navy Hands Over Illegal Vessels To Marine Police Two vessels code named Blue Jay and Natasha have been arrested and handed over to the Marine Police in Bonny....
  9. Communities to lose land for bunkering activities —Navy THE Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS, DELTA, in a move to end illegal bunkering activities in its domain, has warned communities...
  10. Navy averts hijack of three vessels in Bayelsa The Nigerian Navy has averted an attempt by pirates to hijack three vessels in the Brass axis of Bayelsa  State....

< YOHAIG home