“I’m Being Accused Of Theft At My Work Place”

I recently got employed as a barman at a hotel,all has been fine until yesterday when i received a call from my supervisor (my shift had ended so i was home relaxing) asking me if i had seen his jean he’d washed and hanged at the backyard, i told him no he should check well, he then said i should check my bag ( i normally carry my laptop bag to work where i keep my valuables and occasionally i use it bring my laundry from home) just to be sure i checked my bag and didn’t see his jean, he ended the call when i told him nothing was in the bag.

Fast forward this morning he called again and said i should "check my room for his jean",i got pissed but i controlled my anger and told him his jean wasn’t with me.

When i got to work , he didn’t confront me but was making sidetalks saying, i should bring is expensive jeans that he bought it very expensive.

I tried ignoring him, since he didn’t say it directly, but i got angry and couldn’t take it anymore, so i told him to stop making nasty statements and not to say something he wasn’t sure of. He then shrugged and said he didn’t call my name oo and continued with the sidetalks.

Later in the day when my boss came, he reported the matter to him, i guess my boss probably told him that’s his business or something cos after that he started threatening me that he’ll get back at me and I’ll see. I just ignored him but now my coworkers are "looking at me one kind" like im guilty.

I’ve never had issues with him before, instead i thought we were "flowing" cos we related well.

There nlanders i don’t want to do something I’ll later regret so please tell me what step i should take next.