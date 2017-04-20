“I’m Not Proud To Be A Nigerian”: Man Harassed By Policemen In Sapele (Photos)
Posted April 20, 2017 5:38 pm by admin Comments
I’m not a proud Nigerian, a man declares, as he narrates his near-death encounter with some policemen.
It’s a long read. Just be patient.
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/man-narrates-near-death-encounter-nigerian-policemen-pictured/
Related posts:
- “I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin” – Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) A young girl claiming to be a virgin has been taken to the cleaners on social media after she flaunted...
- Nigerian Man Beaten & Tortured In Malaysia By Fellow Nigerians (Photos) A Nigerian man is currently unconscious after being held hostage and tortured by his fellow compatriots in Malaysia because he...
- Cute Photos Of Nigerian Policemen And Policewomen At The Police Academy Wouldn’t you just love the appearance of these present day Policemen and women? SOURCE: http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/checkout-these-cute-photos-of-police.html?m=1...
- See What Policemen Were Spotted Doing At The NANS Convention In Abuja (Photos) There was a mild drama at the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Presidential Election which was held yesterday at...
- See Photos Of Armed Policemen At DSS To Maintain Law As Suleman Storms DSS At the DSS: Pictured below are men of the Nigeria Police Force on ground to maintain law and order as...
- Nigerian Guy Films Policemen Harassing Him For “Having Money With Him In His Wallet” This guy was rough handled by the police men in the video because money was found on him and he...
- Recession? See What Policemen Were Seen Doing In Kogi State Yesterday (Photos) Has the economic recession hit the Nigerian Police Force this bad or was this just an innocent act, these are...
- Nigerians Come For Star Actress, Oge Okoye For Stealing Dog Photos Of US Actress Nigerians are really going the full haul on this one. They have even started creating memes on the Oge Okoye...
- Check out this proud Nigerian dad “backing” his son Pictured above is the son of former PDP chairman, Bamanga Tukru, Ahmed, carrying his son, Umar on his back. This...
- Photos Of Armed Policemen At The National Stadium Ahead Of The Planned Protest According to reports filtering in from Lagos, armed policemen have taken over the National Stadium Lagos ahead of the planned...
What do you think?