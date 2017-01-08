Imo Pensioners Go Spiritual, “Invoke Spirit Of Ancestors” Over Their Arrears (Pics)

Pensioners in Imo State, yesterday, protested the continued refusal by Governor Rochas Okorocha to pay them their pensions which ranged between 22 and 77 months in arrears. The agitators blocked the road leading to the state government house in order to make their request known to the governor.

In the course of the protest, some pensioners gathered and poured libation to "invoke the Spirit of their Ancestors" at Okigwe Roundabout over non payment of their Pension arrears.

The latest development, which they described as ”wicked of Okorocha’s government is the plan to pay 40 percent of the accumulated arrears and gratuities and forfeit of 60 percent.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/imo-pensioners-invoke-spirit-of.html