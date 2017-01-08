Imo Pensioners Go Spiritual, “Invoke Spirit Of Ancestors” Over Their Arrears (Pics)

Posted January 8, 2017 9:38 am by Comments

Pensioners in Imo State, yesterday, protested the continued refusal by Governor Rochas Okorocha to pay them their pensions which ranged between 22 and 77 months in arrears. The agitators blocked the road leading to the state government house in order to make their request known to the governor.

In the course of the protest, some pensioners gathered and poured libation to "invoke the Spirit of their Ancestors" at Okigwe Roundabout over non payment of their Pension arrears.

The latest development, which they described as ”wicked of Okorocha’s government is the plan to pay 40 percent of the accumulated arrears and gratuities and forfeit of 60 percent.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/imo-pensioners-invoke-spirit-of.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Imo Pensioners Get Arrears From Government The Imo State Government has commenced the payment of over 30 months pension arrears to pensioners across the 27 Local...
  2. Okorocha begs Imo pensioners for patience over N16b arrears   Imo state Governor, Chief Rochas Okorocha, on Monday pleaded with the state pensioners to exercise patience with his administration over...
  3. Imo Pensioners Give Government Ultimatum To Pay Arrears Pensioners in Imo State under the aegis of National Union of Pensioners (NUP) Imo State Chapter, has given the Imo...
  4. National Union Of Pensioners Task Government On Pension Arrears The National Union of Pensioners have asked the Federal Government to pay the 18 months’ arrears of the 33% pension...
  5. Rivers pensioners laud Wike over directive on arrears THE Nigerian Union of Pensioners has lauded the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for approving the payment of three...
  6. Edo Pensioners Protest Non-Payment Of 10 To 42 Months Pension Arrears (Photos) Hundreds of pensioners in Benin, the Edo State capital, on Monday protested the non-payment of their pension arrears. The arrears...
  7. Edo pensioners defy rain, protest non-payment of gratuities, pension arrears Hundreds of pensioners on Monday defied the heavy rain and took to the streets of Benin, the Edo state capital,...
  8. Pensioners Task Buhari On Payment Of 42 Months Pension Arrears The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has pleaded with president Buhari to ensure the payment of outstanding entitlements and the...
  9. Pension arrears should attract interest, Imo pensioners tell Okorocha “Many pensioners have died out of starvation and sickness, because of their inability to afford their medication”. The post Pension...
  10. Imo pensioners block road leading to Govt House Chidiebube Okeoma Retirees of the Imo State civil service have barricaded the roundabout leading to the Government House in Owerri, protesting...

< YOHAIG home