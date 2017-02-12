India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs (Pic)

India’s Delhi Police Crime Branch claimed to have busted in two incidents, two drugs trafficking modules with the arrest of three drug traffickers, including a Nigerian. The arrested suspects were identified as Uchenna (28), Naresh Kumar (39) and his associate cocaine and 590 grams of fine- quality heroin estimated to be worth around a consolidated amount of $ 320,000 was seized from the group.
In the first incident, Yadav said, information was received that Uchenna would arrive near the Dwarka Mor between 2 p.m and 3 p.m following which a trap was laid near the local taxi stand leading to Uchenna’s apprehension on Saturday.

Around 330 grams of fine-quality heroin and 170 grams of fine-quality cocaine valued at ?1.5 crore, about $ 240,000 in the international market, was seized from him.

In the second incident, a tip-off led a Crime Branch team to Ajay and Naresh Kumar from near the local TVS Bajaj showroom on the Mor road leading towards Vikas Nagar.

The duo were apprehended and 260 grams of fine quality heroin was seized from Ajay. The heroin is roughly worth ?50 lakh in the international market, according to the police.

