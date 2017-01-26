Is It Right For A Man To Bath His Own Daughter Who Is Over 3 Years?

Good day, I don’t know if this is the right thread to post this or not. Pardon my ignorance. I was listening to a radio programme yesterday, a question was raised. Should a man bath for his own daughter who is over 3 years. I personally do not have a problem with that. I don’t see anything wrong in this. A man then called in, he said can’t bath he’s daughter when she’s older than 2 that he’s human and might get tempted. Please, I’d like you to share your opinions on this issue.

What do you think?

