“It’s A Display Of Insanity & Inhumanity To Wish Death To The President” – Barcanista

By TonyeBarcanista

I have been watching with keen interest some comments credited to some people of bad conscience with respect to the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari. In fact, I am yet to come to terms with the fact that some living things that called themselves humans have been trying so hard to convince their evil minds that Mr. President is dead even when they are neither the Doctor that “certified” him dead nor an attendant in the mortuary that watches over his “corpse”.

The questions I beg to ask are: Who want Buhari dead? What purpose will it serve should Buhari die (God forbid)?

Who Benefits Should Anything Happen To Buhari?

I have taken my time to study the political environment and dynamics of Nigeria, and I came to conclusion that should anything happen to President Muhammadu Buhari (God forbid), there will be NO beneficiary in the real sense.

While some may argue that the Vice/Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will naturally stand to benefit due to elevation to the number 1 seat, the reality is that he will be frustrated by kinsmen and supporters of Mr. President, as lots of conspiracy theories will fly round. Under such condition, he will neither have the peace of mind to discharge his duties nor will it enjoy the support of Buhari kinsmen should he seek a term in 2019. In fact, the political environment will be polarized beyond imagination.

Of course, we all know that the demise of a President will NEVER be to the benefit of the opposition party. This is because the constitution doesn’t allow for fresh election upon the demise of a President/Governor but permits the Vice/Deputy, a member of the ruling party to succeed the boss without recourse to the opposition. This simply means neither PDP nor any opposition stand to gain should anything happen to Buhari. In addition to this, the ruling party will always placate supporters and tribesmen of the President and use sympathy vote to win 2019 (just like GEJ/PDP did in 2011).

Why then should people wish for the demise of Mr. President? How inhuman can some living things that pretend to be humans be? Should parochial/political inclination blind our sense of brotherly love and humanity?

Buhari’s State Of Health:

I will want to believe that the President is in safe condition irrespective of the wishful thinking of some group of people that doesn’t wish well to the country. If his spokespeople insist that the President is doing well, I think it is appropriate for Nigerians of good conscience to believe the report and wish safe health to Buhari.

Nobody is a custodian of life, only God determines who live and who should return to the dust. Our duty is to pray for safe health always but we must NEVER play God. In fact, there are lots of precedents to point that people who wish death to others without cause usually die before those they wish. I will refrain from citing instances because I wouldn’t want to hurt anyone, nevertheless. We should be mindful of what we wish others.

Muhammadu Buhari is first a human, husband, and father before being a President. Nobody will be happy reading/seeing death rumours/wishes of his/her relative(s). I am sure that carriers of the Buhari death rumour will go amok if another person tries it on their fathers and other relatives. We shouldn’t play politics with human life.

I was glad when the Chairman of PDP, HE Senator Ahmed Markafi during the expanded Caucus meeting yesterday prayed for safe health of President Buhari, that shows maturity of the party under his leadership.

Make no mistake, I am not a fan of the administration, and I believe that we deserve a better deal, but I will never wish for such through death of the President irrespective of what some of the President’s supporters may/might have wished others in the past. Instead, the ballot box should be the vehicle for change in government. Only those with insanity will wish otherwise.

I wish Mr. President good health and long life beyond the expiration of his Presidency.

May God Bless Us All And Bless Nigeria



