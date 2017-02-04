James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria – Punch News

Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived in Nigeria.

It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to his hometown, Oghara in Delta State.

James Ibori had, on Friday, appeared before a Southwark Crown court in London for his asset forfeiture hearing.

He regained his freedom in December 2016 after spending four-and-a-half years in a United Kingdom prison for money laundering.

The British Government had accused him of stealing about $ 250m from the Delta State Government part of which was used in buying six houses and luxury vehicles in the UK, the United States and South Africa.

