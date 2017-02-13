James Ibori Dancing At His Thanksgiving Service (Video)

Posted February 13, 2017 8:38 am by Comments

VIDEO: James Ibori Shows Off His Dancing Skills At His Thanksgiving Service In Oghara, Delta state

http://ebalsblog.blogspot.co.uk/2017/02/video-james-ibori-shows-off-his-dancing.html

[ url=
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvO5nv5-LYM[/url]

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison PHOTO SPEAKS: IBORI HOLDS THANKSGIVING SERVICE OVER FREEDOM FROM LONDON PRISON AMIDST EXCITEMENT FROM DELTANS Read More here: http://www.ossaioviesuccess.com/2017/02/photo-speaks-ibori-holds-thanksgiving-service-over-freedom-from-london-prison-amidst-excitement-from-deltans.html http://www.ossaioviesuccess.com/2017/02/ibori-uduaghan-esisobenjamin-elue-igbuya-and-others-attends-the-thanksgiving-service-of-delta-former-governor-chief-james-onanefe-ibori.html...
  2. Photos from James Ibori’s Thanksgiving Service Convicted former governor of Delta state, James Ibori, who returned to Nigeria last month after serving his jail term in...
  3. Thanksgiving service for Ibori in Oghara Oghara, the home town of former Delta state governor, Chief James Ibori,was again host to the creme of Delta state...
  4. King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK Return (Pics) Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former Governor of Delta state was warmly welcomed during a courtesy visit to HRM, Ovie of...
  5. Okowa absent at Ibori’s thanksgiving church service There was no official reason given for his decision to stay away from the much publicised thanksgiving of Chief James...
  6. BREAKING: Traditional rulers, Uduaghan, others attend Ibori’s thanksgiving service Ovie Okpare,  Warri The thanksgiving service in honour of former Delta State Governor,  Chief James Onanefe Ibori, who recently returned...
  7. James Ibori ‘Shuts Down’ His Country Home, Oghara (Photos) Mammoth crowd on Saturday received former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, at his country home at Oghara. Ibori recently...
  8. Policemen Celebrating James Ibori’s Return (Pictured) Hmm.. Convicted former Delta state governor, James Ibori, received a hero’s welcome as he arrived his country home in Oghara,...
  9. James Ibori Arrested by DSS on arrival, then released The former governor of Delta State, James Ibori arrived Nigeria in the early hours of today 4th February, 2017 after...
  10. James Ibori Is Set To Return, As Delta Residents Rejoice Former Governor Ibori is expected back in the country before ChristmasIbori served as two-term governor of the state but was...

< YOHAIG home