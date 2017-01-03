Jigawa House Of Assembly Impeaches Speaker, Idris Garba
(NAN) Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Garba has been sacked, the third speaker to lose his post in recent days across Nigeria.
http://skytrendnews.com/2017/01/03/breaking-jigawa-house-assembly-impeaches-speaker-idris-garba/
