John Fashanu & Wife Visit Fani-Kayode & His Wife At Their Home (Photos)

Fani Kayode and his pretty wife Precious yesterday received John Fashanu and his wife at their home.They had a wonderful time with the couple.Disclosing the news,FFK said…

‘It was an honor to receive Mr. and Mrs. John Fashanu in our home earlier today. We had a great time. What a beautiful and warm couple they are. We had a great time’.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/fani-kayode-his-wife-receive-john.html?m=1

