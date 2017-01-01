John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates

John Mikel Obi
Chelsea midfielder enjoys end-of-year get-together with Conte, teammates

Ahead of his likely January move, the midfielder was pictured enjoyed a get-together with his teammates and staff.

Ahead of his likely January move away from Chelsea, John Mikel Obi on Saturday December 24 enjoyed an end-of-year get-together with Antonio Conte and his teammates.

Mikel Obi has been frozen out of the Chelsea first team by Conte and is likely to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Another Nigerian player, Victor Moses was seen laughing and joking with his teammates at the party.

Manager Conte raised a glass while addressing his players and celebrating his tabling-topping Chelsea side who are on a run of 12 consecutive winning games.

“I’d like to wish you and all your families a Merry Christmas, happy New Year and… for a good season,’ he said before being applauded by everyone in the room,” said Conte.

After that get-together, Chelsea went on to beat Bournemouth 3-0 on Boxing Day, they host Stoke City next on New Year’s Eve.

cc:lalasticlala
http://pulse.ng/sports/football/john-mikel-obi-chelsea-midfielder-enjoys-end-of-year-get-together-with-conte-teammates-id5974394.html

