“Just Like That MMM Folded Up, Na Wa O!” – Freeze Mocks RCCG For Advertising MMM

Despite the fact that it was advertised in church, with all the tithe and offering paid out of the proceeds? –

Are we just going to forget this ever happened? People didn’t learn from wealth solution, successpoint or NOSPECTO in the past.

Now are we going to choose to ignore the lessons from MMM too? With our current crop of churches and with the state of the economy in such disarray, I’m not sure many benefitted from this painful lesson, taught in the school of hard knocks. ~FRZ

2nd Peter Chapter 2 verse 3:

In their greed these teachers will exploit you with fabricated stories. Their condemnation has long been hanging over them, and their destruction has not been sleeping.

