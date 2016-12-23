Kanu Heart Foundation Signs Deal With Azimo To Support The Less Privileged Kids

Kanu Nwankwo Tweets as His Heart foundation signs a deal with azimo to support the less privileged Kids

Ex-Super Eagles of Nigeria and Arsenal legend Kanu Nwankwo took to his Twitter handle to announce that his Heart Foundation has just signed a deal with Azimo an online remittance service with headquarters in London and offices in Krakow, to support the less privileged Kids.

Congrats to him as he continues his charity work of helping the poor and the less privileged kids in Nigeria and Africa. See His Tweet..

