Kenyan Lady Threatens A Native Doctor Who Failed To Get Her A Husband In 2016 (Pics)

A Kenyan lady is currently fuming mad after her witch doctor failed after promising her a husband and wedding in 2016 but it’s now 2017 and she’s very much single and there’s no man around.

The single and searching lady was reportedly issued with a list of demands by the witch doctor identified as Abdalla Koka, in order to make the wedding happen, including bow- legged ants, a hen, dust from a Modern Coast Bus as it passes Voi town and the vehicle was to be driven by a specific driver.

She posted a rather funny clip video online narrating how she fulfilled his wild demands in an effort to escape single-hood but nothing has changed.

The video was reportedly recorded three days before the end of 2016 when it dawned on her that no husband was forthcoming.

Watch the interesting clip below:



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnAwgw_Koqs

Source ::: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/01/lady-threatens-native-doctor-who-failed.html?m=0