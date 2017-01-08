Kenyan Lady Threatens A Native Doctor Who Failed To Get Her A Husband In 2016 (Pics)

Posted January 8, 2017 9:38 am by Comments

A Kenyan lady is currently fuming mad after her witch doctor failed after promising her a husband and wedding in 2016 but it’s now 2017 and she’s very much single and there’s no man around.

The single and searching lady was reportedly issued with a list of demands by the witch doctor identified as Abdalla Koka, in order to make the wedding happen, including bow- legged ants, a hen, dust from a Modern Coast Bus as it passes Voi town and the vehicle was to be driven by a specific driver.

She posted a rather funny clip video online narrating how she fulfilled his wild demands in an effort to escape single-hood but nothing has changed.

The video was reportedly recorded three days before the end of 2016 when it dawned on her that no husband was forthcoming.

Watch the interesting clip below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnAwgw_Koqs

Source ::: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/01/lady-threatens-native-doctor-who-failed.html?m=0

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Lol. Kenyan woman demands refund from native doctor after failing to get married in 2016 (watch) A Kenyan woman posted a video on the internet where she demanded for a refund from a witch doctor who...
  2. Pretty Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) Nigerian lady Nkechi Bakare tied the knot with her Oyinbo husband Sean in Lagos. Check out adorable photos from their...
  3. Kenyan Lady Divorces Husband To Marry Chelsea’s John Terry’s Father (Photos) A Kenyan born lady is the talk of the British press after news broke that she is divorcing her husband...
  4. Heartbroken Lady Weeps & Begs As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Pics, Video) VIDEO:Emotional As Heartbroken Lady Weeps After Her Boyfriend Dumped Her A lady, has stirred controversy on Social media after she...
  5. Zimbabwean Woman Attacks Her Husband’s New Bride During Her Wedding (Pics, Video) A married woman, turned up at a court in Harare, Zimbabwe and exchanged blows with her husband’s new bride in...
  6. Prophetess Twerks In Front Of Her Husband In Church (Pics, Video) A Nigerian prophetess named Mary Olubori showed us its not preaching on the altar but showing your husband that what...
  7. Paul Okoye Is Looking For This Lady Who Remixed His “Bank Alert” Song (Video, Pics) https://www.instagram.com/p/BNv_Y4EA6Z1/ A lady remixed PSquare’s Bank Alert song.The video was originally shared by Helen Paul before it got to Paul...
  8. Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) Revellers at a popular pub in Rongo area of Nairobi Kenya were left in shock after a woman stripped her...
  9. Nigerian Lady Actually Bought That Trending G-Wagon For Her Man (New Pics, Video) That Trending G-wagon Story Is False; A Lady Bought It For Her Man (new Pics/vid)So earlier on today, news went...
  10. Kenyan lady bites off lover’s wife’s ear and swallows it during a fight A Kenyan lady, has been arrested by the police for biting and swallowing the ear of her lover’s wife during...

< YOHAIG home