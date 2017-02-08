Kenyan President Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa (Pics)

It’s always fun to see a president do the unusual such as dancing. Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta, didn’t hold himself back when he hosted members of FBI Dance Crew at the presidential villa earlier today as he ‘dabbed’ with them. The president also joined the crew to showcase his dancing skills. See photos below;

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/kenyan-president-dabs-while-hosting.html

