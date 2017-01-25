Kenyan Tattoo Artist Boasts Of Sleeping With Over 500 Ladies, Shares Photos

A Kenyan tattoo artist has boasted that he has slept with over 500 ladies and he is also blaming tbe ladies for it. He believed he was able to have his way with them because of their untrustworthiness. After making the statement he then began sharing photos of himself with several ladies. In one of his tweets on instagram, he shared racy photos of a lady lying down in bed and bragged about how her private part is quality.

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/01/tattoo-artist-boasts-of-sleeping-with.html