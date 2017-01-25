Kenyan Tattoo Artist Boasts Of Sleeping With Over 500 Ladies, Shares Photos

Posted January 25, 2017 10:38 pm by Comments

A Kenyan tattoo artist has boasted that he has slept with over 500 ladies and he is also blaming tbe ladies for it. He believed he was able to have his way with them because of their untrustworthiness. After making the statement he then began sharing photos of himself with several ladies. In one of his tweets on instagram, he shared racy photos of a lady lying down in bed and bragged about how her private part is quality.

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/01/tattoo-artist-boasts-of-sleeping-with.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Kenyan Man Beaten And Injured On The Head For Sleeping With Friend’s Wife (Pics) This young man from the Kisumu region of Kenya got his reward after sleeping with his friend’s wife when the...
  2. Two Ladies Fight Dirty Over A Guy Inside LAGBUS Enroute Ojota To CMS (Photos) According to the newseveryhour.com reader who sent in the pics, he was in a Lagos red bus popularly called LAGBUS...
  3. Ladies And Guys Party Wild At Benin Night Club (Photos) As the people of Benin City on Sunday night rested their heads in preparation for the hustle and work demands...
  4. Kenyan Lady Dumps Lover Because Nigerian Man Bought His Girlfriend SUV (Photos) Following a viral story of a Nigerian man who buys his girlfriend a SUV recently, this Nairobi lady, who is...
  5. Lady Shares Adorable Before And After Photos Of Herself And Her Dad Nigerian Lady, Ronny Rae @RonSanya shared these adorable before and after photos of herself and her handsome Father on Twitter....
  6. Is This Not Wrong? Young Man Shares Photos With All The Women He Sleeps With This youth who goes by the name @kingtblakhoc on instagram has been sharing endless photos of all the ladies he...
  7. Ladies Go Topless At A ‘Manhood’ Celebration Ceremony In Edo (Pics) A Facebook user Comrade Osiki Odion posted the photos on his Timeline today. The cultural event is reportedly from a...
  8. See The Before & After Make-up Photos Of A Bride That Have Sparked Reactions (Pics) Next time you salivate on a lady whose face is covered with make-up, just think twice and hold your thirst....
  9. This Tattoo Artist Will Cut Out And Frame Your Dead Relatives’ Body Art Those who want more than an urn on their mantelpiece to remember their favourite aunts, uncles, dads & moms can...
  10. Lady Cries Out, Regrets Not Sleeping With Her Friend Before His Death (Photos) A Ghanaian lady has been under fire for mourning her dead friend/lover (Bryan) in a weird way. Ghanaian lady, Agyeiwaa...

< YOHAIG home