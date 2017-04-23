Kidney Disease Survivor, Actor Leo Mezie, Unveils Kidney Foundation

Nollywood actor, Leo Mezie, who survived a kidney disease that led to a transplant last year, will be unveiling his kidney foundation soon. According to him, the foundation will be unveiled in conjunction with Sunrise Foundation, Dublin.

Here’s what he wrote on his Instagram page;

"Leo Mezie unveils Kidney Foundation. Leo Mezie in conjunction with Sunrise Foundation ,Dublin holds Seminar & Lecture on Kidney and Diabetes Disease slated for May 1, 2017 .9am to 4pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Isolo, Lagos.

Free medical screening for both cases will be conducted by Doctors from Dublin and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital! Early Detection is the Key! Be there!"

