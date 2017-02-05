King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK Return (Pics)

Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former Governor of Delta state was warmly welcomed during a courtesy visit to HRM, Ovie of Oghara Kingdom, Orefe III at his palace with other traditional chiefs present. James Ibori arrived his home town, Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the State amidst wild jubilation after his arrival from the United Kingdom where he served prison sentence for looting government funds..

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/king-of-oghara-kindom-welcomes-james.html

