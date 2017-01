Lokoja heated as workers protest over unpaid wages



Members of academic staff of Kogi State Polytechnic launched a serious protest against the failure of Governor Yahaya Bello-led government to pay their salaries after screening and re-screening. The workers have not been paid for 8 months.

Below are photos from the protest;

http://politicsngr.com/photos-kogi-polytechnic-workers-protest-unpaid-salaries/