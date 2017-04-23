Title: kogi state university SUG organises massive protest on April 26th

See what the newly sworn in SUG president posted on his facebook wall earlier today.

Great Nigerian students!

I wish to first of all thank all students and stakeholders of Kogi state University for the continuous support to the Students’ Union Government, amidst all the betrayal. The greatest sin against humanity is to thwart the effort of the majority. I really sympathise with you all, and I commend your patience.

Over the past few weeks, a lot has happened. A lot of propaganda has been on social media, a lot of deceit, betrayal, and a lot of lies from our student union leaders. Our leaders have obviously failed.

But as acting SUG president, I am promising every student that this is a new dawn.

We are now going to build the Students’ Union Government where your dues count, where your rights are protected and where your common welfare is guaranteed.

Never again will the right and interest of any student of Kogi state university be sold out.

For this short period, we shall from now advocate for proper conditions and treatment from our classrooms to the hostels. We shall advocate for immediate intervention with regards to water and power supply in our school.

From now on, every single naira of the Students’ Union Government shall be accounted for.

We have stayed home for too long.

The plight of the students suffering at home for the past three months is my greatest worry.

The ongoing strike is our greatest terror now, and making sure we get back to class as soon possible is our biggest priority right now. This, we shall fight for with all sincerity and diplomacy.

We are already partnering all institutions in the state to have the biggest peaceful demonstration/protest ever. This mega demonstration is slated for Wednesday, 26th April, 2017 at Lokoja, as agreed at the Joint Campus Congress held on 20th April, 2017.

Please debunk any news stating that there will be a protest on the 24th of April. That is another big deceit awaiting.

This is our right and we are not going back on our decision.

I urge every student of KSU to come out and support this peaceful protest.

Once again, I thank all our students for their patience, support and cooperation.

No more Facebook governance.

No more permutation governance.

No more April fooling.

This is the dawn of a new era.

This is the government of the students, by the students,and for the students, ONLY.

Thanks and God bless.

Anthony Edogbo

Ag. SUG President

KSU.