Kogi State University SUG Organises Massive Protest On April 26th

Posted April 23, 2017 6:38 pm by Comments

Title: kogi state university SUG organises massive protest on April 26th

See what the newly sworn in SUG president posted on his facebook wall earlier today.

Great Nigerian students!
I wish to first of all thank all students and stakeholders of Kogi state University for the continuous support to the Students’ Union Government, amidst all the betrayal. The greatest sin against humanity is to thwart the effort of the majority. I really sympathise with you all, and I commend your patience.
Over the past few weeks, a lot has happened. A lot of propaganda has been on social media, a lot of deceit, betrayal, and a lot of lies from our student union leaders. Our leaders have obviously failed.
But as acting SUG president, I am promising every student that this is a new dawn.
We are now going to build the Students’ Union Government where your dues count, where your rights are protected and where your common welfare is guaranteed.
Never again will the right and interest of any student of Kogi state university be sold out.
For this short period, we shall from now advocate for proper conditions and treatment from our classrooms to the hostels. We shall advocate for immediate intervention with regards to water and power supply in our school.
From now on, every single naira of the Students’ Union Government shall be accounted for.
We have stayed home for too long.
The plight of the students suffering at home for the past three months is my greatest worry.
The ongoing strike is our greatest terror now, and making sure we get back to class as soon possible is our biggest priority right now. This, we shall fight for with all sincerity and diplomacy.
We are already partnering all institutions in the state to have the biggest peaceful demonstration/protest ever. This mega demonstration is slated for Wednesday, 26th April, 2017 at Lokoja, as agreed at the Joint Campus Congress held on 20th April, 2017.
Please debunk any news stating that there will be a protest on the 24th of April. That is another big deceit awaiting.
This is our right and we are not going back on our decision.
I urge every student of KSU to come out and support this peaceful protest.
Once again, I thank all our students for their patience, support and cooperation.
No more Facebook governance.
No more permutation governance.
No more April fooling.
This is the dawn of a new era.
This is the government of the students, by the students,and for the students, ONLY.
Thanks and God bless.
Anthony Edogbo
Ag. SUG President
KSU.

http://www.madeinksu.com/2017/04/please-debunk-any-news-stating-that.html?m=1

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Photo: Kogi State University SUG Takes To The Streets In Protest Kogi State University (KSU) Students Union leaders this morning took to major roads in the state to protest the three...
  2. Kogi State University’s Student Union Blocks All Roads Linking East To North (Pics) The Students Union Government of Kogi State University and National Association of Nigerians Students, NANS, has blocked major roads in...
  3. Photos from the protest by Kogi State University students against ASUU Strike Kogi State University Students staged a protest at the early hours of today in Lokoja against the three months of industrial action...
  4. Kogi students set for protest after march 31st ultimatum The President of Kogi state university Student Union Government, Comrade Philip Omepa, is set to lead at least ten thousand Students...
  5. Herdsmen Attack: University Students Protest Killing Of Fellow Student In Benue Benue State has been thrown into mourning following the killing of a final year Geography student from the State University...
  6. Kogi State University expels 68 students KOGI STATE UNIVERSITY Kogi State University, Ayangba, has expelled 68 students for examination malpractice and poor academic performance, according to...
  7. University Of Abuja Students Protest Over The Death Of A Female Student (Pics) Uniabuja students Storms Air-Port Road To Protest Over The Death Of A Female Student Yesterday night, a driver knocked down...
  8. Student Killed During Protest In Federal University Of Agriculture, Abeokuta (Pics) Abisoye Taiwo, a 100 level student of Forestry and Wildlife Management of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) in...
  9. Civil Servant Dies After Protest Over His Owed Salary In Kogi State (Photos) A government worker died yesterday (Tuesday, July 19th) in Kogi State after falling and injuring himself during a protest by...
  10. UNILAG Shut Over Students’ Protest The authorities of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, have ordered the closure of the gates of the main campus at...

< YOHAIG home