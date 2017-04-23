Kogi Women Protest Assassination Attempt On Senator Dino Melaye (Photos)

Hundreds of women on Saturday held a peaceful protest in Aiyetoro-Gbede, Ijumu Local Government of Kogi, over an attempted murder of Senator Dino Melaye, on April 15 at his residence.

The protesters, drawn from the seven local government areas that make up Mr. Melaye’s Kogi West Senatorial District were armed with leaves.

They also carried placards, some of which read "We Kogi west women warn Yahaya Bello, Edward Onoja, Taofiq Isa, touch Dino Melaye and face our wrath”, “Don’t kill Dino Melaye” and “Don’t kill the light, let it shine”.

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/photos-of-women-in-kogi-state.html

