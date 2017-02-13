“Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine’s Day Gift” – LePrezident

Ladies hear me hear me, sex is not a Vals day gift.

Endeavour to also give your man a gift. Don’t be sitting down expecting a gift while you don’t intend to give nothing and be thinking you will pacify him with sex.

You both get pleasure in the act, you’re not doing anybody a favour when you both attain orgasm.

Please it’s a two-way street. I can assure you, you will earn his respect if you do this. Do not always be a receiver; why, are you an antenna?