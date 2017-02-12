Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phone, Car, Laptop (Pic)

By Ben Ezeamalu

Some operatives of Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a lady in Agbor, Delta State, for drugging her friend, a medical doctor, in a hotel in Ojodu area of Lagos and carting away his car, laptop and mobile phone.

The lady, Mitchel Harrold, 37, from Warri, Delta State was on Tuesday arrested after the operatives traced her through a car dealer in Lagos, whom she had engaged to help perfect import papers for the stolen Volkswagen Passat Wagon, 2001 model.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said the suspect and the medical doctor had on January 19 at about 5:30 p.m. checked into a popular hotel in the Ojodu Berger area of Lagos with the plan to spend the night.

Ms. Harrold had, after settling down, gone to get a malt drink and yoghurt while the boyfriend was taking his bath.

According to the victim, Daniel Biyi (not real name) “I went in to take a bath and when I returned, she had gone to buy some drinks. I took the malt drink and yoghurt and I slept off. I slept off at 6:00 p.m. and woke up around 2:00 p.m.

“Behold, when I woke up, my personal effects such as phone and laptop had gone.

“Unfortunately for me, I do not know any of her relatives. We only met on a social media dating site, Badoo about a year ago.

“As I woke up, I rushed straight to meet with the receptionist and gateman to ask for her whereabouts, that was when I realised my car had been taken away too.

“They told me someone came to pick the car for her. And, she said she was going to get food. Immediately, I reported the incident at Omole Police Station.”

The victim said he was just aware of the lady’s real name as Mitchel Harrold after the arrest, because she gave him Aisha Ibrahim as name.

“I was getting to know her for real now,” he said.

“Since the incident, I had been trying to call her but to no avail. One of the numbers was switched off, she wasn’t picking the other.”

Arrested alongside with her, was one Gbenga Adesanya, a generator repairer, whom she engaged to drive the stolen vehicle.

According to Mr. Adesanya, “I was surprised to see her opening the gate of the hotel herself for me to drive out instead of the gateman. That wasn’t the first time I would be helping her take a vehicle out of Lagos to Sapele.

“It was about the third time.

“First, it was a Toyota Camry ‘Big for Nothing.’ I helped her moved it from Ajah to Sapele, Delta State. The second one was an ‘End of Discussion’ Honda Accord and thirdly, Volkswagen Passat, 2001 model. I moved that too all night to Sapele.”

Mr. Adesanya said he was introduced to Ms. Harrold last year by her elder brother, who worked as clearing and forwarding agent.

“I was told she needed the assistance of a good driver to take to Warri. I later met her in Ajah where I helped take a Toyota Camry to Sapele,” he said.

“About four months later, she summoned me to GRA Ikeja. She gave me a Honda Accord (End of Discussion) to help her collect fuel from her brother at Wawa, Ogun State. I took the fuel and returned the car. She then told me that she has gotten another driver to take her. She gave me N5000 and I left.

“The last vehicle is the one that has created crisis for me. Although, I have been wondering where she has been getting these cars but she told me that she hired them from Delta whenever she comes to Lagos, and that a driver brought her to Lagos and returned to Delta. I don’t know she steals cars.”

The police said Ms. Harrold had already informed her brother, Mukoro Okpako, of her desire to sell the car urging him to assist her in perfecting custom papers for the Volkswagen Passat two days before she was arrested in Agbor, Delta State.

The police added that the vehicle was recovered in Warri. It was further learnt that she had removed the number plate and put it in a car mart for sale.

“She attempted concealing the stolen phone when she was arrested,” the police stated.

“As it were now, whereabouts of the other stolen, Honda accord, End of Discussion and Toyota Camry, Big for Nothing remained unknown as she refused to cooperate with the Police during preliminary investigation.”

The Lagos State Police’ spokesperson, Dolapo Badmus, who confirmed the arrest, noted that the case has been transferred to State criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.