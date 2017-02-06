Lady Mocks Women Who Think Attachment Is A Sin But Use Wool To Make Their Hair
The Facebook user blasted women who think attachment is a sin but go ahead to use wool to make their hair! Is wool not an attachment? What do you think guys?
SOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2017/02/lady-mocks-women-who-think-attachment.html
What do you think?