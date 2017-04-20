Lady Tries To Convice Her Crush To Date Her, His Response Is Heartbreaking (Photos)
Lizzy Fenton, who’s studying Genetics, Cell Biology and Development at the University of Minnesota in the US, built a six-point illustrated PowerPoint presentation explaining why her crush should go out with her.
The slides together build a succinct yet sophisticated argument detailing Lizzy’s proposition. The student sent her presentation to Carter Blochwitz, who she fancies rather a lot.
source : mirror.co.uk
What do you think?