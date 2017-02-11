Lagos City Marathon Begins. See Massive Crowd Of Participants In Action

The much anticipated Lagos City Marathon has begun with many athletes hoping to be the winner. A total of 100, 000 athletes from 27 countries including Nigeria are participating in the second edition of Access Bank lagos marathon which is currently holding with participants running through major routes across the city.

Scheduled to take off from the National Stadium at Surulere and terminate at Eko Atlantic City on Victoria Island, Lagos, the race will feature around 64 elite athletes from 26 countries, 30 special athletes and 102 runners from Nigeria.

A total prize money of $ 370,000, made up of $ 185,000 for the men runners and $ 185,000 for women is up for grab in today’s event. Those in the Wheelchair category will pocket N1,000,000, N750,000 and N500,000.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/lagos-city-marathon-begins-see-massive.html