Lagos Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni Visits Isheri North Kidnapping Scene (Pics)

Police launch manhunt for kidnappers

The Lagos state commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni on Thursday paid a visit to the scene of a Kidnapping incident that occurred in Isheri north area of the state.

Some unknown gunmen numbering about 11, stormed the residence of the Secretary of Isheri North Estate, GRA, Lagos State, Mr Dayo Adekoya, around 10 pm on Wednesday and abducted him.

The hoodlums shot sporadically in the air and terrorized residents for over 4 hours before whisking their victim away around 1 am. 3 of the estate security guards lost their lives trying to foil the kidnap attempt.

Owoseni, in the company of some soldiers patrolled the area and spoke with some eyewitnesses before departing. Photos below;

