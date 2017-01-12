Lagos State Government Arrests Pretty Mike For Putting Girls In Dog Chains

Posted January 12, 2017 11:38 am by Comments

30-year-old club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’, has been arrested for dehumanizing young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains round their necks.

Pretty Mike was arrested on Wednesday by the police on the orders of the Lagos state government after his photos with girls on dog chains went viral..

Police say PrettyMike cooperated with them, gave them useful statement and was released after signing an undertaking to desist from putting any woman or man on a leash to dehumanize them..

His undertaking read:

‘I, Mike Eze Nwalie, do hereby undertake to stop whatever act of putting girls on a leash or any other degrading treatment to ladies and guys..
I am aware that such act offends the State of Lagos and if I repeat it again, there will be a legal act towards me..
I undertake to issue a letter of apology to the public effective tomorrow on all my social media platforms’.

Speaking on the matter, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem said the State Government will not tolerate any anti-social behavior that attempt to dehumanize any citizen in the State. .

Kazeem restated the government’s determination to prosecute any individual or group of persons who violate any law of the State under any guise. “The Lagos State Government is committed to the protection of the rights of all citizens including children, women and all the vulnerable persons in the State,” Kazeem said.

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/01/ambode-arrests-pretty-mike-girls-dog-chains.html

First picture shows Pretty Mike at the police station.

lalasticlala

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Governor Ambode yesterday ordered the arrest of Pretty Mike for using dog chains on two girls. He’s since been released! Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday ordered the arrest and questioning of club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as...
  2. Bizarre Video: Lagos Big Boy, Pretty Mike Leads 2 Girls By Dog Leash (Pics) A bizarre video has emerged which shows popular Lagos socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as Prettymikeunoclub leading two girls...
  3. 10 Facts About Pretty Mike, The Man Who Goes About With Girls On A Leash Popular Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike who is fond ofstepping out to events with girls on a leash is theco-owner of...
  4. Popular Lagos club owner causes stir, steps out with ladies in dog chains A popular Lagos club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, A.K.A Pretty Mike, has caused a stir online after he attended a...
  5. Nigerians condemn Pretty Mike for using Dog Chains on girls More people have seen the viral photos of Lagos Night Club owner, Pretty Mike who pays peanuts to girls just...
  6. Mike Ejiofor Sees Need For Report On Chibok Girls To Be Made Public A former Director with the State Security Service (SSS), Mike Ejiofor, says it is necessary for the Nigerian government to...
  7. Dear Pretty Mike, using girls as errand dogs is just ridiculous! (photos) With this, I hope most of you will now have a clearer understanding why I did my new year video...
  8. Ogun Police Rescue Another Child In Chains The Ogun State Police Command says it has rescued a 10-year-old girl, Promise Ude, who was chained by her aunt...
  9. Lagos State Government Sets Up Task Force To Tackle Omo-Onile The Lagos State Government on Monday set up a Task Force to check the menace of land-grabbing in the State,...
  10. Lagos pastor chains son, 27 others A 70-YEAR-OLD ‘pastor’, Emmanuel Adeyemi, has been arrested by the police in Lagos for allegedly chaining his son and 27...

< YOHAIG home