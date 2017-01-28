Lagos State Neighbourhood Recruitment 2017

VACANT JOB DETAILS
 
Job Reference No
   NEIGHBOURHOOD SAFETY AGENCY
Job Title
   NEIGHBOURHOOD SAFETY CORP MEMBER
Closing Date
   2/3/2017 12:00:00 AM
Summation
   The Board of the Neighbourhood Safety Agency hereby invites application from suitably qualified candidates for enlistment into the Neighbourhood Safety Corps.Visit the website jobs.lagosstate.gov.ng. Application opens Friday 27th January,2017 and closes on Friday 3rd February, 2017.
Employment Status
   PERMANENT
Job Detail Information
  
 
                                   LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT
                                 NEIGHBOURHOOD SAFETY AGENCY
 
               APPLICATION FOR EMPLOYMENT AS NEIGHBOURHOOD SAFETY CORP MEMBER
 
The Board of the Neighbourhood Safety Agency hereby invites application from suitably qualified candidates for enlistment into the Neighbourhood Safety Corps.
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:
i. Applicants must be a citizen of Nigeria
ii. Applicant must be certified physically and mentally fit by a Medical Practitioner from a Governmental Health Institution
iii. Applicants must not have previous criminal record(s)
iv. Applicants must not be less than 1.67meters in height for men or 1.63meters in women
v. Applicants must not be less than 86cm (34 inches) expanded chest measurement for men.
vi. Applicants must present 2 verifiable references, one of whom must be either a Traditional Ruler from that locality or a Top Government functionary.
GENERAL REQUIREMENT:
i. Applicants must not be below 18years or above 40years of age
ii. Applicants must attach photocopy of LASRRA registration card.
iii. Applicant must have a minimum of West African School Certificate or its equivalent with credits in at least five subjects including English Language
iv. Any candidate who submits more than one application will be automatically disqualified
v. NB: the training may be strenuous, therefore, candidates must have not only passion and commitment for the job but also the physical and mental agility that it requires.
METHOD OF APPLICATION
Interested Applicants must apply online. Please visit the website jobs.lagosstate.gov.ng.
Application opens Friday 27th January,2017  and closes on Friday 3rd February, 2017.

