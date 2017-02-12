Lai Mohammed And Ambode Inspect National Arts Theatre, Iganmu (Pics)
Posted February 12, 2017 12:38 pm by admin Comments
Lagos state Governor Ambode inspects the National Arts Theatre Iganmu, with Alhaji Lai Mohammed to evaluate the state of the facility.
