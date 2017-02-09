Lauretta Onochie: “PMB Is Hale, Hearty, Wasn’t Flown In Air Ambulance”. See Reactions

President Buhari’s aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie has slammed those carrying rumours about President Buhari’s health. She did that via twitter. Read her tweets after the cut..

1. I dont blame those who believe the lies peddled by liars about the health of @MBuhari. We have been lied to in the past by PDP leaders
2. @MBuhari was clear as to what he was to do from the beginning. He was going on leave and would have a health checkup. He told Nigerians
3. When @MBuhari’s doctors said he needed further tests, he was not shy to tell Nigerians and asked for an extension of his leave.
4. Recall that when @MBuhari had issues with his ear & had to go for TREATMENT, he was open about it.
He told Nigerians as with this CHECKUP
5. Acting Pres. Osinbajo has assured Nigerians that @MBuhari is hale and hearty. He has no reason to believe otherwise or lie to Nigerians.
6. Presidential Spokesman, @FemAdesina, also assured Nigerians that their president is well and alive.
He has no reason to lie.
7. Info Minister, Lai Mohammed has assured there’s no correlation between @Mbuhari & Late Pres. Yar Adua
@MBuhari will not lie to Nigerians
8. Most Nigerians are genuinely concerned about the health of @MBuhari. So those who peddle lies in this regard, must think about Nigerians
9. It’s a great shame that those who lied to us for 16yrs are misinforming Nigerians about a man who has been nothing but honest with them.
10. @MBuhari is hale and hearty. He wasn’t flown in an Air Ambulance to Princess Grace Hospital (+442074861234) nor any other. Thanks. END

https://mobile.twitter.com/Laurestar/status/829590500608974848

