Lawmakers Host Reigning Miss Tourism Lagos, Prisca Emelike (Photos)

Posted April 23, 2017 7:38 pm by Comments

Reigning Miss Tourism Lagos Emelike Prisca Chinonye ?was recently received at the Lagos State House of Assembly by Honourable members following a courtesy visit to the lawmakers.  It was a memorable visit as the beauty queen discussed way forward to alleviating poor living standard of people from their constituencies and the Lagos indigenes in general. ?The ?graduate of Federal University of Technology Owerri? was indeed the cynosure of all eyes as she buttressed on the essence of her project and partnership with the state lawmakers.

Also visited was ?Chief Aare Bashir Fakorede, the franchise owner of Oando filling station at Lekkik Epe expressway?. Though, the meeting was not made public but it was not far from the project she intend to execute in Lagos.  The elegant damsel who had contested for Miss SUG, Miss Queen Of Peace and now Miss Tourism Lagos, expressed satisfaction over her visit to Chief Fakorede and thanked her for all his support.

The Abia state born Emelike Prisca was also a guest at Glam Cosmestics and Natural Beauty Project office complex. The soft spoken paragon was hosted by the Director, Mr Raed who played significant role in sponsoring the pageant brand during the contest. Speaking to cross section of journalists during her departure she said, she was pleased to be hosted by these personalities. She further stressed on her deep passion for learning to be the best in any of her endearvour.  When asked her next pageant after Miss Tourism Lagos, she responded thus "? for now I’m quite skeptical but if you hear my name in a pageant again it should be something  international…thank you"

The light skinned beauty paragon commended Alexreports and sighted her desire to have him as her Publicist in her subsequent projects and herself as a brand.
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/04/impressive-lawmakers-host-miss-tourism.html?m=0

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Take A Look At What Reigning Miss Tourism Nigeria Was Up To In Akure (Pics) Beauty Queen Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure The reigning Miss Tourism Nigeria, Eastern Queen, Olebu Chinonyerem Joy...
  2. Miss Anambra Wins 40th Edition Of Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant (Photos) Miss Anambra got the highest votes via likes on Nairaland here http://www.nairaland.com/3522652/photos-miss-nigeria-2016-contestants#51984574 After days of hot but healthy competition, Miss...
  3. See The Contestants For Miss Nigeria USA Beauty Pageant 2017 (Photos) The contestants for the Miss Nigeria USA 2017 beauty pageant have been revealed. – The beauty pageant features US-based Nigerian...
  4. Ooni Of Ife Receives Miss Tourism Nigeria Contestants At His Palace (Photos) The Ooni of Ife -Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja ll received in audience Miss Tourism Nigeria 2016 at his palace...
  5. 40 girls jostle for Miss A-Ibom Tourism crown UYO—Over 40 girls from the 36 states of Nigeria seeking to be crowned the coveted Miss Akwa-Ibom Tourism Queen, have...
  6. A Nairalander Pictured With Momodu’s Son, Tekno & Miss Commonwealth At Eko Hotels ?Award winning social media reporter was at his best over the weekend as he ensured the online streaming and coverage...
  7. Miss Angola Wins Miss Africa 2016 Pageant In Calabar (Photos) ?Angola’s representative at the maiden edition of Miss Africa Calabar 2016 Neurite Mendes on Saturday night emerged the winner. The...
  8. Royhills Edozie, CEO Of Most Beautiful Girl In Lagos Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) The burial of fast rising showbiz Entrepreneur and CEO of Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos, Royhill Edozie two days ago...
  9. See How Former Miss Commonwealth Africa Celebrated Her Birthday In Abuja (Photos) VIDEO: See How Former Miss Commonwealth Africa Celebrated Her Birthday In Abuja Immediate past Miss Commonwealth Africa, Joy Onumajuru recently...
  10. Chukwukere Chinonye Wins Miss Comely Queen Nigeria 2016 (Photos) It was a Historical 3rd edition of Miss Comely Queen Nigeria Beauty pageant held on the 10th of December 2016...

< YOHAIG home