Lawmakers, Women Group Storm Court For Patience Jonathan, Case Adjourned (Pics)

Lawmakers and women group storm court in defense of former first lady

A federal high court sitting in Lagos on Monday, has adjourned a case involving former first lady, Patience Jonathan and the Economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC.

Jonathan filed a suit against the EFCC last year for freezing her bank accounts containing a total sum of $ 15 million. The first lady is suing the EFCC for $ 200 million dollars. Politics Nigeria learnt that the case was adjourned on the grounds that the defense counsel needs more time to study the case.

Meanwhile, Some rivers lawmakers namely Hons. Evans Bipi, Boma Iyaye, Adams Dabotorudima and Bright Gogo and a group of women were present at the court premises to show solidarity for the first lady. Photos below;

