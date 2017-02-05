Leicester City Vs Manchester United 0 – 0 (Live!)

[url][/url]Venue: King Power stadium

Time 5.pm Naija time

Referee : Anthony Taylor

Mobdro app sky sports 1

Leicester City

The Foxes have won just two of their last 14 league games (D4, L8).

Leicester’s tally of 21 points from 23 games is the lowest ever total by a reigning top-flight champion at this stage of a season.

Claudio Ranieri’s side could become the first champions to lose four consecutive top-flight matches since Liverpool from April to May 1983.

The Foxes have failed to score in their last four league games and are the only side without a Premier League goal in 2017.

This will be Leicester’s 2,000th match in the top flight (W642, D526, L831).

Manchester United

United are unbeaten in 14 leagues games – the longest current undefeated streak in the top five European leagues – but they have drawn seven of those games.

They have drawn a league-high nine matches this term (level with Middlesbrough prior to the latest round of matches).

They could draw four consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since a run of five draws from September to October 1992.

United’s last eight league goals have all been scored in the final 30 minutes, with six of those netted from the 82nd minute onwards.