“List Of 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here”

Posted December 30, 2016 8:38 am by Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari rode to the corridor of power on the platform on Change although a lot of Nigerians have complained that the promises made have not been fulfilled.

Here listed are nine points that shows that the administration of President Buhari at the end of 2016 has achieved a lot.

1. Sambisa Forest now a military garrison.

2. Nigerian (local) rice now a brand.

3. No more free government money.

4. Celebrated Christmas without fuel scarcity and bomb blast.

5. Created 200,000 N-Power jobs and 10,000 police recruitment without charging application fee and without single loss of life.

6. No more subsidy scam. Nigeria no longer indebted to fuel importers.

7. Boko Haram Commander arrested in Lagos… end of d road to Boko haram menace in d North East.

8. Treasury Single Account policy implemented without any hesitation.

9. Nigeria now ranked 22nd largest economy in the world… 1st in Africa.

l believe Nigeria will be great once again…

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.naij.com/amp/1079604-buharis-successes-2016-listed.html?client=ms-android-tecno

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Treasury Single Account deadline: Lawmakers laud Buhari’s political will As the deadline for compliance with the Treasury Single Account for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) ends on Tuesday, some...
  2. Buhari’s Media Aide, Garba Shehu Lists “9 Key Milestones” in the President’s First Year The Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu has highlighted what he termed “Nine Key...
  3. Treasury Single Account’s September 15 Deadline Is Realistic, Says Accountant General The Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Ahmed Idris, on Friday lashed out at Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) who had...
  4. Lawyers support Buhari on implementation of TSA President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria Legal Practitioners in the Federal Capital Territory, on Wednesday expressed their support for the implementation...
  5. Single Acct: Buhari’s policy will cause liquidity problems – Bank chief ORMER Managing Director of Transnational Corporation, Mr Manz Denga, has warned that the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to all...
  6. “Nigeria Has Realised N2.7trn From Treasury Single Account” – Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari says the Treasury Single Account policy has started yielding results.He said this while reacting to questions at...
  7. Over 50 killed in Cameroon, Nigeria as Buhari warns US over Boko Haram Suspected Boko Haram attacks left more than 50 people dead on Wednesday, after Nigeria’s president warned the United States that...
  8. Buhari gives MDAs Sept 15 deadline to comply with single account directive President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has set a deadline of Tuesday, September 15, 2015 for full compliance...
  9. Govt opens Treasury Single Account for NNPC, FIRS, Customs, others ALL monies accruing to the Federal Government will henceforth be remitted into a Treasury Single Account (TSA), it was learnt...
  10. Federal ministries, agencies to open Treasury Single Account President Muhammadu Buhari has directed all Federal Government Ministries, Departments or Agencies to start paying into a Treasury Single Account...

< YOHAIG home