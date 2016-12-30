“List Of 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here”

President Muhammadu Buhari rode to the corridor of power on the platform on Change although a lot of Nigerians have complained that the promises made have not been fulfilled.

Here listed are nine points that shows that the administration of President Buhari at the end of 2016 has achieved a lot.

1. Sambisa Forest now a military garrison.

2. Nigerian (local) rice now a brand.

3. No more free government money.

4. Celebrated Christmas without fuel scarcity and bomb blast.

5. Created 200,000 N-Power jobs and 10,000 police recruitment without charging application fee and without single loss of life.

6. No more subsidy scam. Nigeria no longer indebted to fuel importers.

7. Boko Haram Commander arrested in Lagos… end of d road to Boko haram menace in d North East.

8. Treasury Single Account policy implemented without any hesitation.

9. Nigeria now ranked 22nd largest economy in the world… 1st in Africa.

l believe Nigeria will be great once again…

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.naij.com/amp/1079604-buharis-successes-2016-listed.html?client=ms-android-tecno