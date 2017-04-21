Little Girl Sings Davido’s Song “IF” In A Mind Blowing Way (Video)
Posted April 21, 2017 11:38 am by admin Comments
As shared on Davido’s Instagram page, this little girl sings to his latest banging single "IF" to the amazement of people. See comments ..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lprVIN4dM50
https://www.instagram.com/p/BS9W-CnlrQW/
CC; lalasticlala
Related posts:
- Usher Sings Along As Phyno’s Fada Fada Is Played In A US Club(Video) Phyno shared a short clip on IG where his song was being played in a US club. Notably in the...
- Davido – “Baby Tomato” Video (Unreleased Song) Here’s a short verse of Davido’s new song that is yet to be released.Listen and drop your comments about it....
- Davido’s Daughter, Imade Sings ‘If’ By Davido (Video) LOL IMADE WILL NOT KILL SOMEBODY WATCH HOW DAVIDO ADORABLE DAUGHTER SIGNS HER DAD HIT SONG IF WATCH VIDEO BELOW...
- 92 year old man sings love song to dying wife in heartbreaking video that has gone viral An elderly man’s sweet serenade to his dying wife while in hospice care is warming the hearts of viewers across...
- Dangote Dances As Davido Sings At His 60th Birthday (Pics, Video) https://www.instagram.com/p/BSuTXwKlucO/ Billionaire, Aliko Dangote celebrated his 60th borthday on Monday. He took to the dance floor last night as Davido sang his...
- Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment (Photos, Video) A gruesome video has been trending on Facebook -showing a dead African girl who was allegedly killed by an Indian...
- Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (Pics, Video) As Shared By Instagram user @xpditionz Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagoswatch- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NeM4c__DJHE lalasticlala...
- Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos (Pics, Video) Yung6ix rewarded a friend who helped him 8 years ago with 10,000 when he was coming to lagos. He took...
- Waconzy Sings A Song Titled “Linda Ikeji” (Video) Dv8 Media’s boss Waconzy teams up with the super talented Jamaican singer Ras Slick on this reggae love narrative titled...
- Majek Fashek Blasts Timi Dakolo: “He’s A Lazy Thief Who Stole My Song” (Video) Nigerian Ace Reggae Musician Majek Fashek Has Called Out Gospel Artiste Timi Dakolo For Stealing His Songs. In His Words...
What do you think?