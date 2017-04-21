Live Photos From The African Drums Festival In Abeokuta, Ogun State

Live from the ancient city of Abeokuta where dignitaries from different parts of the world converged for the 2nd edition of the African Drums Festival, hosted by the Ogun State government.

Performances are on going by different troupes from across Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world.

Participation has been confirmed from dignitaries from Togo, Ghana, Benin Republic, Haiti, the United States of America

The performing troupes is the Herbert Ogunde Group and are entertaining the audience in dance and folk songs.

Stay tuned
